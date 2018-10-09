An under-recognized, under-utilized community “treasure” is asking for our support in the coming weeks. With early voting starting Oct. 22, the College of the Mainland is asking voters to decide on a significant bond measure that will fund major improvements (mostly new construction for program expansion) at its main campus in Texas City.
With the booming expansion of industry — both commercial and industrial — that is taking place in south Houston (and projected to take place for decades), it is imperative that we get out and vote “yes” for the COM bond.
This valuable, local resource for higher learning deserves your vote in order to better prepare students for productive, responsible lives in a booming economy that can use all the support it can get.
Thelma Bowie
Texas City
