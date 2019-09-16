District judges get huge raise along with the county judge, but that wasn't the subject of the article about the county judge's raise ("New law gives county judge an unexpected pay raise," The Daily News, Sept. 8). The two highest paid district judges, John Ellisor and Lonnie Cox will make $199,400 and $194,400, respectively, and County Judge Mark Henry could make $192,600, except Henry is giving his $25,200 raise to charity.
What are the district judges doing with their raises? Why is that not newsworthy? Are they all worth it? I don’t know. But the huge raise should be news about the district judges, as well as the county judge.
When I was county judge, the highest salary I made as I recall, was about $84,000. But that was 25 years ago and the world is different now.
The story in The Daily News should have been headlined “County judge donating his raise next year to charity,” instead of a sentence at the end of the story. And then you should've asked what the district judges are doing with their raises.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
Adjusted for inflation, $84,000.00 in 1994 is equal to $144,743.29 in 2019.
