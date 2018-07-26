I would hope that everyone would take a moment to realize all the wonderful things M.I. Lewis does for our community. First and foremost, there should be no one in Dickinson, San Leon or Bacliff going hungry. Qualified families can pick up food four days a week, plus, the once a month food fair provides food for everyone that chooses to come by the center. At Thanksgiving, a feast is offered to those that sign up.
Numerous other social services are available to those in need.
As many of you know, M.I. Lewis was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Through many contributions and the hard work of our volunteers, the center is now back open and fully staffed for those who need assistance.
The annual M.I. Lewis Gala will be held Aug. 4 at the Hometown Heroes Center in League City. I urge everyone to participate in this event, as it is the only major fundraiser of the year. If you can’t attend, all donations would be appreciated. I promise you that all monies raised are used to benefit our community.
Please come out and help support this worthwhile organization. Call 281-534-2043 for tickets.
Ernie Deats
Dickinson
