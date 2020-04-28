As a voting Galveston resident, I find it ridiculous that other Texas beaches are open but that the city of Galveston has closed our beaches. As the Texas General Land Office's Texas Open Beaches Act provides me (the public) free and unrestricted right to access, I don't believe Galveston should be able to close the beaches. I believe this violates my liberties.
If Galveston city officials want to control crowds, they can close down the services and food amenities which they operate, but I should be able to go to the beach and/or rock piers as I wish. I also believe this disproportionately punishes those who need to fish/crab to provide food for themselves and their families. This restriction should be immediately reversed by the land office and city council.
Further, if the various Galveston budgets are suffering, what better way to improve the situation than to start opening up beaches. COVID-19 is deadly; however, I believe these actions are delaying the inevitable and forcing many people from working, and many businesses and individuals will not survive these constraints.
Donald Legate
Galveston
