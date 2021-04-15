In 2018, West Virginia schoolteachers went on strike and closed every public school in the state. Their demands were met — but the next year they went on strike again and demanded more.
Looking back, this is the model now being used by the leftist teacher unions who refused to return to the classroom until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was OK. Now the CDC says it's OK, but the unions are still refusing to go back to the classroom until their members get more money.
This was never about the children.
Concerned parents and taxpayers should know what the West Virginia legislature did last month. All currently enrolled West Virginia schoolchildren qualify for the state’s Hope Scholarship. Students can receive the state’s public school funding dollars, $4,600 a year for now, to pay for private school tuition or home education expenses.
Twenty-nine other states are considering similar legislation. State Rep. Mayes Middleton has introduced HB-4537 to address school choice in Texas. Please call your elected representatives and ask them to support Middleton’s effort.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
