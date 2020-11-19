David Collins has been an excellent councilman for District 3. Anyone can come up with things to improve — that’s the easy part. Once elected, Collins fulfilled his campaign promise to be responsive.
He can be easily reached via email or phone, and he sends out a monthly newsletter focused on the district. This newsletter is so helpful to me as a resident.
He does all the hard work, preparing for council meetings with both the given materials and searching out relevant historical information. He's the city council representative for multiple boards and takes those responsibilities very seriously.
Galveston’s heart lies in its historic downtown. We Galvestonians love our vibrant downtown and improvements there help everyone. As the representative for this area, he has been pivotal in the work that's being done to connect the vital areas of Postoffice Street and The Strand. The walkability of downtown is being enhanced by benches and shade trees, so visitors to one area will naturally flow to the other.
I hope everyone in District 3 will join me in voting to keep David Collins as our representative. He does the work, is responsive and reachable, and represents the district well.
Emmy Morrison
Galveston
