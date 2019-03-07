Cindy Milina was spot on in her response to the blather of L. David Bond (“Commentator was wrong on Trump tax cuts,” The Daily News, March 6).
As a paid tax preparer for over 30 years, I observed our Congress repeatedly tweaking the tax code in order to redistribute collected taxes from wage earners to the working poor by such devices as the earned income credit and the child tax credit, which initially were to reduce tax liability to zero, but later were changed to provide cash rebates to those who would otherwise owe no taxes.
In October 2018, the IRS released its analysis of 2016 tax returns. It found that the top 5 percent of taxpayers, those having adjusted gross income of $197,651 or more, paid 58.23 percent of all taxes collected. The bottom 50 percent paid only 3.04 percent of all taxes collected.
It's hard to cut taxes for those who pay no taxes. The Trump tax cuts were a benefit to the broad middle-class of American wage earners.
Sidney Young
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.