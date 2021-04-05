In response to the article ("Contractor fraud law rigged against victims, some argue," The Daily News, April 2): The article reported I was “trying to convince” the Galveston County District Attorney, Texas General Land Office and the Texas Attorney General’s office that I’m a victim of fraud. The truth is, they all "agree" that I’m a victim of fraud, but for one reason or another, no action has been taken.
The reason the Galveston DA’s office is having a time with my case, you have to prove at the very moment they took the money the “intent” was to defraud you. That becomes more difficult to prove when the contractor performs some of the work.
I’ve been fighting to get the law changed. Fraud should be fraud wherever that may be in the process. I understand what First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff is saying about vagueness, but that shouldn’t stop the discussion or the need for improving the law.
The insurance I’m pushing for is “fraud insurance.” Homeowners need the ability to sue a contractor for fraud with confidence that their financial loss can be recovered. I also believe this will reduce fraud and improve contractor performance.
Please sign and share my link on change.org.
Adrianne Bickham
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.