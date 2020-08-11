We have a leader in the White House who is hateful and destructive to our country.

Yes, I'm sad and angry that we can expect and receive no help for the majority of our citizens and propose the adopted slogan: "Make America Care Again."

Please, vote him out.

Maris Helfrich

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

Not to worry, Maris. Trump will be re-elected! Just don't throw a hissy fit when you get the news!

