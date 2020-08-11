We have a leader in the White House who is hateful and destructive to our country.
Yes, I'm sad and angry that we can expect and receive no help for the majority of our citizens and propose the adopted slogan: "Make America Care Again."
Please, vote him out.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
(1) comment
Not to worry, Maris. Trump will be re-elected! Just don't throw a hissy fit when you get the news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.