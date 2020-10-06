It's absolutely horrible that a life was lost while cycling on FM 3005 ("Cyclists ask for infrastructure, awareness after triathlete's death," The Daily News, Oct. 3-4). The West End of Galveston traffic congestion has steadily grown intolerable over the last few years.
Fees on the seawall push more tourists to west beaches, and the weekend rentals are booming because of the coronavirus. We also now have multiple RV parks. It's not safe to ride FM 3005, and our city leaders know it.
The road is under construction. Now is the time to widen the roads and put in stop lights to slow the tourists down. We also have more swimmers and minimal lifeguard service.
Susan Graham
Galveston
