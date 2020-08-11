In his commentary on Black Lives Matter, Dan Freeman left out an important fact ("Black lives matter, until they don't," The Daily News, Aug. 11). Black lives don't seem to matter to other Blacks, such as in Chicago — only when it's white on Black — never when it's Black on Black.
All lives matter.
Clyde Holt
League City
