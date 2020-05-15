The 14th Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling allowing all voters to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. This should be a no-brainer for Texas. Three states already conduct their voting entirely by mail (California, Washington and Oregon) with little, if any, problems.
Voting by mail is easy, safe and secure. Most importantly, it's protecting voters and the poll workers.
There isn't a legitimate reason to make it harder to exercise our right to vote and our right to be safe.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
Yep, safe for the ballot boxes to be stuffed with illegal votes. I noticed the states you mentioned are all controlled by Democrats. Coincidence?
Above by E G Wiley not Claudia
