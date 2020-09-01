That person in our White House not only broke federal law by holding a political campaign event on federal property but also risked the lives of thousands by gathering them with no social distancing or mask requirement, pointedly not trying to rein in the virus.
This after millions of Americans, for six months, have made huge sacrifices to help bring COVID-19 under control. They’ve lost millions of jobs and hundreds of billions in pay. They’ve closed, even lost, businesses. They’ve stayed home, given up all social contact. And they’ve worn masks.
Tragically, millions of family members sacrificed contact with elderly parents, left them alone in their homes, nursing homes and other facilities. And tens of thousands of those elderly have died alone, their lonely deaths part of the national effort to control COVID-19.
That person in our White House might just as well have slugged each of these millions of people in the face telling them what “losers” they were for wearing masks and social distancing.
He and his Grand Old Party friends insulted those millions who sacrificed so much. That person doesn't care. He is a sick, narcissistic, lying con man.
Vote, vote, vote him out on Nov. 3.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
(4) comments
Well, technically, he only risked the lives of his supporters, so...
Kevin Moran will get four more years to badmouth a great president.
What you post is absolute nonsense. Did you think Bill Clinton renting out the Lincoln Bedroom as a campaign fundraiser to be a violation of the law? Probably not.
Isn't the first amendment a wonderful thing.
Yes sir, that 1st Amendment "SHO" is something special!! Sho is! Worth fighting for I speck.
