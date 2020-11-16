What would grandpa and grandma say?
I'm old school. I believe in having good manners, showing others respect and helping others who need me.
Never hate a person; dislike the behavior.
With so many things coming back in style, I can't wait until loyalty and morals become the new trend again.
Never blame anyone in your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad people give you experiences. Best people give you memories.
Romans 3:23 says, "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God."
And, most of all, forgive.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
(1) comment
A teacher friend of mine, Rose Gladney, explained poor behavior this way, "No home training."
Things were better before they expelled Jesus Christ from public schools.
