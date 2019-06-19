In response to the letter by Sonia Lipham ("Not all jobs will require higher education,” The Daily News, June 12): What struck me is the word “only.” Forget the word higher and lower education. We have university level and practical level. We need an education system which favors both.
The basic has to be set at the level of nine basic years. The separation will happen at that time. Some will move on to preparation period of two years for entering a university. The others will go to the practical education.
Now to the point: We came with a team to the United States to build a factory and needed about 200 "only" workers (mechanics, electricians, welders, machinists, etc). Well, we ended up in Brazil and India. It wasn't the money. I couldn't find enough "only" people.
Factories are closing down with the equipment leaving the country because we don’t have the "only" people to take care of the equipment.
Well, Mr. President, if you want to force through tariffs that the jobs stay in this country, then fix the education system.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
