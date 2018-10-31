The evening of the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, mere days after multiple assassination attempts and two murders, Donald Trump tweeted about the Dodgers/Red Sox game.
What kind of leader talks baseball while fellow Americans mourn? Were he the head of a company, it would be unacceptable. He would be held accountable for what happens on his watch.
Trump "is" responsible. He advertises with lies and insults. He sells violence with a vocabulary of vulgarities. He razzle-dazzles his customers with chants of "lock her up." He promotes a politician who body slams a journalist. He labels the press "The Enemy of the People." He points to Democrats and brands them evil. He manufactures Mexican and Muslim boogeymen. He proclaims "some very fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville, though one of those sides was a group of white nationalists.
A white man mails bombs to Trump’s personal targets. Another murders a black man and woman at Kroger. Another kills 11 Jews in the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Trump is complicit in these acts of violence. His words are the bullets and bombs. He cannot separate himself from the consequences of his dangerous words. He’s America’s boss.
How 'bout them Dodgers?
Kathleen Sukiennik
Galveston
