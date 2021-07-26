In Proverbs 12:10, God said this about animals, "a righteous man cares about the animals' health."
Animals need to be more recognized as how God sees them and speaks about them in the Bible. They're our future. Their unconditional love. They're sometimes mistreated and misunderstood.
We all need to take a closer look at animals, illness and suffering on this Earth. Our world has gotten bigger than God. We all must do our part to slow it down. It simply has gotten so out of control.
Today I ask you to think about someone else who may be struggling with the needs of their precious pet. Think about someone else's broken hearts that may need a surgery procedure for their pet and can't afford veterinarian care in order to save the life of their pet.
Please consider donations for pet shelters and veterinary clinics. This is a wonderful way to show God's love and compassion. It's a great way to make a smile for someone who may be feeling hurt, lost or confused.
Terry Revia Segura
Bacliff
