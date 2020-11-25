Since the Nov. 3 election the following has happened:
• Biden won 306 electoral votes and Trump won 232 votes.
• Trump filed 36 lawsuits challenging the legality of parts of the Nov. 3 election. Of the 34 cases which have been decided, he won one, which allowed those observing the vote count to move closer to the vote counters.
• Three of Trump's law firms have withdrawn from defending his baseless election cases.
• The "Howdy Rudy" show, his lone remaining "law firm," claims that Venezuela and Hugo Chavez (dead since 2013) are complicit in fixing the election.
• Trump is attempting to influence state legislators to select Trump electors, for states won by Biden.
• Trump refused to allow an orderly transition thus seriously endangering our national security.
To date, over 95 percent of the Grand Old Party national officeholders, by silent assent, apparently approve of this fascist-like attempt to steal an election. If so, they've forfeited their claim to American patriotism.
Pray for America.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
The same group who LIED about collusion with Russia in 2016 is trying to convince us Biden won?
