Currently, the behavior of Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans mimic the injustices of Trump and Congress regarding voter suppression. Texas' attempts to reduce minority voting via suppression are blatant and ignore some basic principles of our democracy — “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, one nation, liberty and justice for all.”
Nevertheless, Texas legislators are practicing “Jim Crow” principles by engineering a blockage in Congress to suppress minorities votes by disenfranchisement, reducing and undermining Black voters.
A group of concerned citizens, representing all Texans with a nonpartisan call for justice, will participate in a prayer and justice march on the state capitol at 9 a.m. Thursday in Austin. Our aim is to protect our democracy, expand minority voters, erase corruption from politics, ensure everyone votes and their vote is secure.
Access and ease of voting shouldn't be hindered by our government. We must stop House Bill 3 (also Senate Bill 1) as it violates our freedoms and will resurrect a new Jim Crow 2.0 to violate our liberties as it reinserts injustices.
If you'd like to go to Austin from Galveston County, there will be a chartered bus available to go. To sign up, call Robert Williams, 979-239-8071.
Deborah Jones
Texas City
(2) comments
Read the Bill:
https://legiscan.com/TX/text/SB1/id/2423989
Point out what you think is the bill that will lead to voter suppression.
Don't rely on Liberal propaganda for your answer. Stick to the ACTUAL text of the Bill. There's a lot of misinformation out there.
Deborah Jones, I recommend you take a copy of the bill with you on your bus trip. Read it aloud. Don't add anything to the actual bill. If you can find anything that suggests voter suppression, report back to this paper in another Letter to the Editor. Your current letter is full of political rhetoric sans substance.
