Enough clucking about chickens. What about dogs?

By JIM HARDIN
Oct 14, 2021

In response to the story ("Community, council reach consensus on chicken ordinance," The Daily News, Oct. 12):

Chickens, chickens, chickens. How about dogs that bark just to hear themselves?

I like chickens much better than dogs. I know this is making a lot of people angry, but constantly barking dogs are irritating also.

Think about it; dogs are OK, but it's OK to like chickens, too. At least chickens don't bark every time I walk down the street.

Jim Hardin
Bayou Vista
