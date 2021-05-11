In response to the article ("City walking tricky regulation line with short-term rental collections," The Daily News, May 1): In this article, it stated, “While pressure is building to sign a collection agreement, some local vacation rental owners and managers want the city to wait until it has a more robust compliance program.”
That's the opinion of Claire Reiswerg and Liz Overton, who manage hundreds of vacation rentals.
Many, many owners of one or a few vacation rentals, like me, would welcome the immediate institution of voluntary collection agreements. It would remove the bookkeeping headache of calculating the amount of city hotel taxes we pay and would level the playing field between those of us who diligently pay our taxes and other owners who register on Airbnb or Vrbo and never pay city taxes.
The robust enforcement of which Reiswerg and Overton speak is a completely separate and more complicated issue, which should be addressed at a later time. City officials ought to be eager, like I am, to collect over $2 million annually to use for “some bus lines, arts and preservation, Mardi Gras and paying down debt on the convention center,” as was mentioned in the article.
Susan Syler
Short-Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston Board of Directors
