In response to the letter from Robert Hart (“There must be another reason for Civil War,” The Daily News, Oct. 23): There were several reasons for the war. The primary reason was to preserve the Union and States’ rights.
Slavery was, of course, a contributing factor. Abraham Lincoln had witnessed a slave auction and had seen families broken apart.
Hart states that “Chief Justice Roger Taney ruled Lincoln’s actions illegal, criminal and unconstitutional.” Then why wasn’t President Lincoln impeached? Perhaps Hart would like to see a return to slavery and President Lincoln’s image removed from Mount Rushmore.
I think that's unlikely to happen.
Stephen Hodgson
Galveston
(2) comments
"Surrender means that the history of this heroic struggle will be written by the enemy; that our youth will be trained by Northern school teachers their version of the war; will be impressed by all the influences of history and education to regard our gallant dead as traitors, and our maimed veterans as fit subjects for derision." Gen. Patrick Cleburne, CSA
Forgot to sign E G Wiley
