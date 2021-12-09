Students should have the ability to take mental health days during a personal crisis.

School districts should let their students have mental health days when going through issues. The main problem is that school districts aren't allowing their students to have any excused mental health days frequently during the weekday, even though some do need it most.

Many students face high-stress pressure while feeling terrified about what to do with both COVID-19 and home-related issues occurring at the time.

I believe that all school districts should let their students use mental health days during a crisis when there's so much going on.

Students everywhere across the school and worldwide are having panic attacks. They would like to relax from it some way or another. It’s important to look out for signs such as headaches, crying, exhaustion or just feeling abnormally moody.

Parents, please call school board members and tell them that mental health days are important and need to be excused instead of unexcused.

Remember, self comes first.

Ava Chand

League City

Carlos Ponce

Ava, your byline states "League City". CCISD? Check out:

https://p8cdn4static.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_655432/Image/2020%20-%202021%20CCISD%20Student%20Handbook.pdf

Schools have counselors who are trained to deal with a student's mental health.

p 50:

"Counseling Services - Students seeking advice about schedules, colleges, scholarships, tutorials or personal problems are to contact a school counselor. In the event of a personal crisis, a counselor may request the assistance of a district psychologist. Written consent from a student's parent/guardian is required prior to a psychological examination, test, or treatment."

p 51:

"The school counselor is available to assist students with a wide range of personal concerns, including but not limited to areas such as social and emotional needs, mental health issues, family or peer concerns, or substance abuse. A student who wishes to meet with the school counselor should request to visit the school counselor’s office. As a parent or guardian, if you are concerned about your student’s mental or emotional health, please speak with the school counselor. The school counselor can provide you with a list of community resources that may be available to provide additional support for your student. In order to meet the personal needs of students, school counselors may offer support groups on a recurring basis. The support groups meet during the school day for approximately 20-45 minutes once a week. The school counselor will review the student’s schedule to determine a weekly meeting time that will have the least amount to interruption to classroom instruction. Support groups are intended to provide a safe, confidential, and supportive setting for the students to discuss some of their concerns and practice behaviors that will support growth and development. Notification of a student’s participation in a support group will be provided to the parent or guardian; however, as a parent or guardian, if you do not want your student to participate in a support group, written documentation of denial of services will need to be provided to the school counselor."

p77:

"Mental Health Support (All Grade Levels)

The district has implemented programs to address the following mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse concerns:

• Mental health promotion and early intervention;

• Building skills to manage emotions, establish and maintain positive relationships, and engage in responsible decision-making;

• Substance abuse prevention and intervention;

• Suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention (interventions after a suicide in a community);

• Grief, trauma, and trauma-informed care;

• Positive behavior interventions and supports;

• Positive youth development; and

• Safe, supportive, and positive school climates.

If a student has been hospitalized or placed in residential treatment for a mental health condition or substance abuse, the district has procedures to support the student’s return to school. Please contact the district’s mental health liaison for further information."

If not in CCISD, check the parent/student handbook for your school.

