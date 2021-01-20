Thank you Mary Beth Bassett for providing such positive information about the park board ("Here's what we're looking forward to in 2021," The Daily News, Jan. 9-10). As a former member of the Beach Management Advisory Committee, I was delighted to see the plan for 2021.
As I've been patrolling the beaches for turtles over the past years, I'm well aware of trash on the beach left by careless campers and picnickers. We often carry large sacks to pick up the trash when we patrol.
It occurs to me that the park board should partner with the Sea Aggie Turtle Patrol and the Turtle Island Restoration Network, along with Artist Boat and the Surfrider Foundation.
We certainly can contribute to your 2021 goal of “cleaner beaches.”
Elizabeth "Bets" Anderson
Galveston
