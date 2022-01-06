In response to the editorial ("Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy," The Daily News, Jan. 6): Jan. 6 will most definitely go down as a day of infamy. It will be remembered as the day Democrats and the leftist media tried to rewrite history in order to salvage an election they know they were going to lose badly.

Fools will willingly overlook the facts and swallow the propaganda as Soviets did with Pravda and Izvestia.

Those who were interested in the truth had to look somewhere other than The Galveston County Daily News.

Do the research. The truth is out there — not here.

Peter Nanos

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

Let your heart not be troubled, Pete Nanos!

When truth is revealed, the Daily News will be eating crow.

