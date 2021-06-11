"Self" is a financial technology company. It recently released a study on how much a typical resident of each state will pay in taxes over their lifetime. Unsurprisingly, the Top 10 states all have long histories of Democratic Party rule.
If you read the study closely and apply logic, you also learn how some people will continually suggest that high-tax blue states fund low-tax red states. They rely on the balance of payments between the tax burden of the states’ residents and that state’s federal revenues — how much they give versus how much they receive.
It’s obvious that a state’s balance of payments ratio is driven by that state’s tax burden. Democrats that claim that "red states are funded by blue states" fail to grasp that that imbalance is driven by responsible state governments that refuse to overtax their residents.
There's no practical reason that the federal government should send more funds to states that regularly prove that they cannot govern without over-taxing their own citizens. When people and businesses have more discretion over the use of their own money, you will likely see increased economic prosperity.
H Scott Apley
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.