"Are you ready for some football" as Hank Williams Jr. would say? Well, all my rowdy friends are — but I'm not.
Reading the massive fallout from Drew Brees publicly expressing his standing for the flag, I can see the future when professional sports resume. Announcers will call for all to rise, which I will and the anthem will play.
As I sing, the professionals on the field will kneel and those seated who were protesting outside before the game will heckle and jeer me, maybe throw stuff.
Since when did having a public opinion become so toxic?
Like Drew, my grandfather (and millions of other men) fought against imperialism, fascism and Nazism in World War II. He and my dad fought communism during Korea. I clearly understand what life would be like if the "ism's" had won.
That's not taught anymore. Instead our children are indoctrinated into believing that white privilege is what's wrong with the flag representing freedom my dad, grandfather and Drew's all fought to preserve.
Life, liberty and justice for all is still the guiding principle in the United States, despite the few bad apples media and other opportunists want to focus on. Sadly, it won't be about the game anymore, Hank Jr.
Michael Speck
Friendswood
