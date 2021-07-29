I want to start by saying thank you and God bless to all our local first responders. But as an individual that attempts to see every issue from all sides, I say this: If there's a municipal or county law enforcement entity (Houston) whose budget and fiscal operability survives only with federal aid, and is therefore reduced to servitude by national taxpayer assistance — then defund them absolutely.
Nowhere in the Constitution is the central government enumerated with powers as to finance local political entities. Once local politics relinquishes its just powers and responsibilities to its constituents, and gives them to the central state, all grievances requiring redress are lost to the bureaucratic collective in Washington, surely to never be addressed unless it be worthy of national headlines for the media cartel.
Republicans and Democrats alike have willingly surrendered their title as local chieftains, to be reduced to mere ministers of deficit; only capable of lobbying for more aid to hide their own fiscal dereliction; receiving at the expense of out-of-state taxpayers with their own local issues to address.
Always remember, if you take Caesar's money, it comes with a price most are unwilling to pay.
Chase Bodie
Dickinson
