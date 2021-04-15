In response to Jim Stevenson's commentary ("Let's replace dead tropical plants with Texas natives," The Daily News, April 10-11): The definition of a native plant to Galveston can be debated — if there were no plants brought into Galveston, we would be a sandbar.
Galveston has had oleanders for 180 years after they arrived on a trading ship from Jamaica, in addition to probably being brought from New Orleans where groves of oleanders were flourishing. Islanders needed hearty plants and trees to protect the city from the sweltering summers and hurricanes.
Oleanders were important for erosion control, including their historic use as windbreaks. Many oleanders survived the recent freeze but need to be clipped back to allow new growth.
Galveston isn't temperate, but rather it has a humid subtropical climate, mild with no dry season. Winters are mild with precipitation from mid-latitude cyclones.
Galveston is known as “The Oleander City" and officially proclaimed that by its city leaders. In 1967, oleander admirers locally organized the International Oleander Society to preserve the many varieties developed here. Betty Head Oleander Park is located at 2624 Sealy, and our annual Oleander Festival is April 24 at the park.
Amber Jinkins, president
International Oleander Society
Galveston
