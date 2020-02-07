It’s disappointing. We have an incumbent congressman representing the people of Texas’ 14th District as we ask. Randy Weber — a free thinker who stands by the rule of law, works tirelessly with like-minded, responsibly conservative House and Senate members, and who backs President Trump fervently at every turn — has looked after his constituency, “brought home the bacon” and helped move his district, our state and our nation forward at a pace one finds difficulty remembering. And he gets what in return for his trouble?
Joshua Foxworth.
Who? Never heard of him? Me neither. So, what does Foxworth bring to our little corner of Texas? Exemplifying the false narrative and Democrat mantra that Republicans are racist.
Swaddled in pastel rhetoric, Foxworth has but one goal. To make his constituency out to be a bunch of racist bigots who have no tolerance for anyone wanting to come to this country, legally, to better their lives and perhaps have a positive influence over ours.
Slam the border shut? To illegals? Absolutely. But Foxworth wants to desecrate our heritage as a nation of "legal" immigrants. You, Joshua Foxworth, do not represent my views nor the views of 99.9 percent of the 14th District.
Kevin Bakko
League City
