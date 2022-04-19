The best evidence that the United States is a free country, not a Christian nation, is our god-and-religion-free Constitution. But a U.S. treaty, the Treaty with Tripoli, is also clear evidence.
It’s of little importance as a legal document because it was superseded nine years later by another treaty. The relevant language in the treaty, written in 1796 and ratified in 1797, is here:
Article 11. As the government of the United States of America isn’t in any sense founded on the Christian religion — as it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of Musselmen (Muslims) — and as the said States never have entered into any war or act of hostility against any Mehomitan (Muslim) nation, it’s declared by the parties that no pretext arising from religious opinions shall ever produce an interruption of the harmony existing between the two countries.
The treaty was between Tripoli, now Libya and the United States in late 1796 at the very end of the second term of George Washington. It grew out of negotiations between Tripoli and the United States and was intended by the Americans to protect U.S. shipping interests and seamen, then and for some years before that under serious attacks and threats, partly grounded in religion, that included selling seamen into slavery.
The reference to Tripoli in the famous line of the Marine hymn “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli,” refers to Marine participation in the war against the pirates of the Barbary States in Jefferson’s administration.
Objections to the treaty as evidence of the non-Christian nature of the American government have been raised, but all fail.
The current importance of the treaty with the famous language is, it must be remembered, not formal or legal, but historical. The “not in any sense founded on the Christian religion” wording merely reinforces what the Constitution had established — a secular basis for government.
President John Adams, newly inaugurated, sent the treaty to the Senate in May 1797. Copies were printed for the Senate. The committee reported favorably to the Senate a week later and on June 7, 1797, the Senate voted to ratify, unanimously. There was no debate or dissension in the Senate on the treaty.
Adams signed and proclaimed the treaty to the nation on June 10, 1797; 225 years ago.
The wording of the treaty, including its now famous Article 11, was printed in the newspapers of the day. Originals of some of those newspapers and copies of others can be read at the U.S. Library of Congress. The treaty was short — only three or four pages long in most texts — so the famous Article 11 wasn’t likely to have been overlooked. Searches of the newspapers in the days and weeks after the treaty language was published revealed no record of any public dispute or protest over Article 11.
There was no confusion then about whether the American government is and should be secular.
