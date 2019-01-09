Why does Texas City have fireworks laws? On New Year's Eve, I thought I was in a war zone in my neighborhood in Texas City. There were not only fireworks going off, but also what sounded like bombs.
There was gun smoke drifting down the street in front of my house, and rockets going off everywhere. I could hear young children having fun at all the excitement. This pounding lasted for at least two hours. I have lived in Texas City for 50 years, and it has never been this bad. I don't mind a few little small fireworks, but this is ridiculous.
Parents are teaching their children that it's OK to break the law as long as you're having fun. But what one generation allows in moderation, the next generation will excuse in excess.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
