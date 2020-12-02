It's my pleasure to write this letter of support for Beau Rawlins for city council's District 5. My family and I have known Rawlins for several years, both on personal and business levels.
On a personal level, I've witnessed acts of compassion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the community. From academic support, to launching immediate rescue campaigns during hurricanes Ike and Harvey, as well as initiating a prompt response to area food shortages during the COVID-19 lockdown, Rawlins is masterful at innovating methods to overcome obstacles for the benefit of the community.
On a business level spanning over five years at various of his Bubba’s locations, his direct engagement in preserving the volatile arts and entertainment industry on the island is unrivaled. His leadership capabilities to his staff, responsiveness to his patrons and diligence to complete every task are visible and always on-point.
We support Rawlins for city council as we believe that through all the hard work, dedication and long hours, the goal of any action is simple: People helping people. That, in my opinion, is Rawlins' strength.
Christopher Bergeron
Galveston
