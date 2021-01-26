I have to congratulate the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston County Health District on how efficient and well run the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Walter Hall Park in League City was.
I arrived about 8:30 a.m. for my 8:50 a.m. appointment. Got my shot at 8:44 a.m. and was on my way home at 9 a.m. after my 15 minute wait to make sure I didn't have any adverse reactions.
I would have to say the first day was extremely successful. Many thanks to all the health care workers and everyone else that made this possible.
Charlie Broker
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.