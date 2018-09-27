The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston truly is "The House that Love Built" — and love continues to sustain its mission of caring for children and their families while they receive medical care at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Shriners Burn Institute.
The staff and volunteers would like to shine a special light on Donal Clark, owner of Miller's Seawall Grill and express our heartfelt thanks for his recent gesture of support for all the nonprofit agencies in Galveston, including the Ronald McDonald House. When a fire shut down his restaurant, Clark offered to keep his employees on the payroll until repairs were completed with the condition that each employee would volunteer at any local nonprofit for at least 12 hours per week.
The employees who chose The Ronald McDonald House were wonderful — completing projects that required time and "muscle." They moved furniture, painted parking stalls, and power washed the play area. Thank you Donal Clark for turning your unfortunate event into a positive gain for The Ronald McDonald House and many other nonprofits in Galveston.
So, on behalf of the staff and volunteers of the House, we salute you and send hugs to you and your employees.
Carolyn Nelson-Becker
Galveston
