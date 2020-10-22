I must disagree with my friend and neighbor, Bill Hynek, who recently gave reasons we shouldn't support Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor ("Voting for Quiroga will return city's bad old days," The Daily News, Oct. 13).
We all have our perspectives, and no one can take that from us. Mine is that Quiroga will return to the mayor's office to work for Galveston, his hometown.
I trust his motivation, experience and commitment.
Trudy Deen Davis
Galveston
Editor's note: We are rerunning this letter because it inadvertently appeared in Thursday's paper without the name of the person who wrote it.
