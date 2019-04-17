For several years, we've observed various groups attempting to gather information from island residents as to what to do to beautify our island and make it a better place to live and work. Most recently, Beautify Broadway and Vision Galveston. All of the presentations of the past have been wondrous, but I believe that they're "putting the horse before the cart."
It's my understanding the state blocks the city from demolishing the collection of deplorable, abandoned buildings that have "black-eyed" our island for much too long. We should confront our state legislators with this unique problem our island has, and see if they can come up with a plan that will alleviate the problem.
We also have neglected city streets that collect the yard clippings and leaves of the seasons, and therefore, clog up our storm drains. We should adopt an ordinance that requires property owners to instruct their yard maintenance contractor to bag the trash and debris for the city crews to pick up on a regular basis. We need a "Clean Galveston" attitude. Church groups have teenagers collecting trash from our streets. A clean Galveston will attract developers.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
