Wake up people. In case you hadn't noticed, your president is about to infect the highest office of government in the land with this virus, and some people seem to be OK with that.
Who in their right mind would knowingly expose so many people to this potential killer?
America, the antichrist is in the White House. If he doesn't care for himself, he doesn't care for you.
We need a leader who can set the example, follow the rules and actually lead the people out of this misery.
So, people get up and go vote. On Nov. 3, dump Trump, and we just may stand a chance of living this out.
Rosie Rougely
Texas City
(3) comments
You can bet....wild horses won't keep me away from voting in person!! TRUMP 2020!🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
You can bet I WON'T be Gliding, Siding, or Hiding with Joe Biden; but I help kick Biden's RUMP, by voting for D.J. TRUMP!!!!! [beam][beam][beam]
What I see is two camps:
Camp One: I'm voting to re-elect President Trump!
Camp Two: I'm voting to remove President Trump! (Rosie's group)
Campaigns where you are not voting for someone but voting against the opponent show a lack of confidence in your party's candidate.
Rosie, Trump hasn't infected anybody. Neither he nor Joe is the anti-Christ. Those remarks sound loco. You never said I'm voting for XXXXXX because of the following:....... That seems typical of those who will vote Biden. You cannot find anything good about your candidate so you demonize the opponent. That is so sad!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.