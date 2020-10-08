The headline for Laura Elder’s editorial ("Unfounded voter fraud claims erode faith in system," The Daily News, Oct. 6) is very naive, if not outright disingenuous.
On July 26, CNN reported that at least four people had been charged with voter fraud in connection with a municipal election on May 12. The Heritage Foundation has compiled a database of more than 1,200 proven cases of voter fraud. On Sept. 27, National Review posted video documenting voter fraud in Ilhan Omar’s district. Four arrests were made on Sept. 24 in connection with alleged vote harvesting during the 2018 Democratic primary in Gregg County, Texas. On April 21, The Daily Signal reported that 15 election results from across the country were thrown out because of fraudulent mail-in ballots. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is investigating a video showing alleged mail ballot harvesting in the 2018 Democratic primary.
These are just a few examples that show claims of voter fraud are well founded. Don’t take my word or that of Elder on this subject. Be prudent and do your own research, away from the “for-profit media” and come to your own conclusions.
John Hatch
League City
I agree - avoid the "for-profit media". National Public Radio (NPR) is your best choice, and the choice of 57 million Americans. Member supported and no commercials.
Carrollton, Texas - Zul Mirza Mohamed has been charged with 25 counts of unlawful possession of a ballot and 84 counts of fraudulent use of a mail ballot application. Mohamed is currently running for the mayorship of Carrollton, a town of just under 150,000 people, against incumbent Kevin Falconer. No doubt Mohamed would have voted for himself for mayor. I wonder who he would vote for president? Although Carrollton seems to run non-partisan city elections, Mohamed identifies with the Democrat Party and Falconer with the Republican Party.
