I've known Craig Brown since 2012. He's an asset to the city of Galveston as a city council member and mayor pro tem. Brown is a person who cares about the people of Galveston and those that are new to our city.
He's a very warm, compassionate person, yet very professional in handling the needs of the city. He wants what's best for Galveston and that's for Galveston to grow.
The most important aspect is to involve everyone in the growth in Galveston by listening and that's what Brown does at all times.
I will be casting my vote for Craig Brown for mayor of the city of Galveston.
Betty Rougeau
Galveston
