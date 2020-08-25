Instead of removing the Dignified Resignation statue, why don't we remove protesters?

What's next? Removing everything with Moody on it since Col. William Lewis Moody was in the Confederate Army?

This has gotten out of hand. It's part of history, for God's sake.

Bobby Gunther

Galveston

Larry Grissom

I agree 100% with this article.

Leave our history alone. I’m sick of all of this.

Bring it to a vote of ALL residents and the small group pushing this will find out how people really feel.

Claudia Burnam

[thumbup] E G Wiley

Claudia Burnam

[thumbup] E G Wiley

