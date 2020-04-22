I thought readers might be interested in what a "randomized clinical trial" is and why it is important to find effective treatments for COVID-19 or other diseases.
A group of people who are ailing are identified and a treatment is considered for testing. Those who have the same level and stage of infection, the same age, etc., are then randomly assigned to a treatment or non-treatment group.
If a scientist keeps several possible factors controlled such as the example above, it's more likely that a safe, successful treatment may be found. Both groups have potential risks and benefits and often, for ethical reasons, the previously non-treated group will receive the treatment if it is found effective. Thus, informed consent to experimentation is the bulwark of ethical treatment of humans.
Another note of interest is the notion of prescribed medication for ailments not specified by the Food and Drug Administration. At the least, physicians should discuss this fact with patients and/or their families. I know physicians who practice science-based medicine. I leave it to them to correct any errors I have written above.
Please discuss treatments with your physicians and listen to infectious disease experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Sharon Hall
Galveston
yep, that's how science works. I'll add that in a true "double blind" trial, the staff involved also doesn't know who gets the test medicine and who gets the placebo. Then you write up your results, including all your assumptions and procedures, and publish it for a review by other experts in the same field. Some of them try to repeat your experiment - maybe with some difference, like a different demographic of patients, or different dosing, and they publish their results. Eventually a body of evidence is developed and your hypothesis is proved to be true, or false. The end result is what we call a "scientific fact".
In the meantime, if patients and their doctors agree that the possible benefits outweigh the possible risks, and there is informed consent - go ahead and give it a try. But the results won't be "scientific", they'll be "anecdotal", and they can't be the basis for determining whether a drug works or not.
