I read the article (“UTMB postponing some elective surgery as COVID cases rise,” The Daily News, Aug. 10) with anger and dismay. While I applaud the governor’s efforts to take pressure off our beleaguered health care professionals, I'm stunned by a couple of things.
First, his solution is to appeal for out-of-state help. Where does he think help will come from? If he read real news, he’d know the rest of the nation is under the same pressure as Texas. Secondly, he appears to have forgotten a Republican maxim — local control.
For Gov. Greg Abbott, it appears that local control is great, as long as the locals agree with him.
Finally, he has forgotten the old saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
He needs to return control over mask mandates to the local officials who know best what their jurisdictions need, and promote vaccination. Those actions would do more toward relieving our medical professionals than trying to poach other states' assets.
It appears that the governor is more concerned about polishing his conservative credentials than saving Texans’ lives.
Joseph Cavallaro
Bacliff
(1) comment
"First, his solution is to appeal for out-of-state help."
The "out-of-state help" is for staffing. With hospitals firing those who will not or cannot take the vaccine, what did you expect?
Mask control is in YOUR hands and face. Is that LOCAL enough for you?
