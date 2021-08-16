Bill Keese is the best choice for District 1
Bill Keese and his wife, Debby, chose our beautiful island to live and retire. Keese is without ties to special interest groups or part of the “good ol’ boy” network.
Keese will be a huge asset as our District 1 city council representative. He has extensive knowledge in government as a former Texas state representative and a business owner with years of experience.
Keese’s goals are improving safety and beautification of the district, and he will devote his time and energy to working with communities to help rid the island of crime, neglected homes, drug houses and to helping the homeless. Keese’s focus is to bring the district together to help solve these problems.
Harry Smith
Galveston
With Branum at helm, District 1 will be in great hands
When deciding on who to vote for in city council elections, I look at each candidate’s service record in our community, especially how effective they’ve been in serving.
Mary Branum has served and advocated successfully for neighborhood preservation in District 1 and beyond and has recently served as chairwoman of the city’s Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board and The Short Term Rental Owners Association, as well as volunteering for many local organizations and causes over the past 17 years.
Having served on multiple boards and committees with Branum, I can attest to her willingness to not only serve, but to her effectiveness in doing so. She takes on leadership roles in her service, never shying away from the extra work it takes to make an impact.
Branum is a small-business owner who understands fiscal responsibility, common sense management and she doesn’t play politics. She expresses her own opinions and does what’s right for the community. District 1 would be in excellent hands with her as their representative.
Theresa Elliott
Galveston
Sharon B. Lewis has my full support for District 1
My late husband, Eddie Johnson, loved Galveston and was inherently proud to represent District 1 on the Galveston City Council. Unfortunately, due to his untimely death, Eddie’s joy at serving the community that he loved was short-lived.
The constituents of District 1 truly deserve to be represented by someone who prioritizes their interests and well-being with honesty, integrity and commitment. Communication and cooperation are critical components of participation on city council. District 1 deserves a seat at the table as decisions are made, proposals are developed and policies are written. We need someone who has lived in the community, worked for the community and understands the community.
After careful consideration, I’ve found such an individual who has both the compassion and the energy to continue the legacy of my husband. I’m honored to endorse and support Sharon B. Lewis for District 1. I truly believe that she has the experience, the strength and the will to do what’s right.
Lewis’ willingness to give her time and efforts to the residents of this community is a gift, and I urge you to accept that gift and give her your vote to fulfill the seat formerly held by the late Eddie Johnson.
Bridgette Johnson
Galveston
