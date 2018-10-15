I urge you to vote for Kerri Foley as she is the most qualified candidate in the upcoming election for County Court at Law No. 2 of Galveston County. As a practicing attorney in this county since 1995, I have appeared before Kerri Foley on many occasions. I witnessed first hand her knowledge of the law, her judicial temperament, and fairness to all litigants appearing in her courtroom.
She has previously served as the judge in County Court at Law No. 3, the juvenile referee (the judge that handles juvenile matters in our county for the referring courts), the League City Municipal Court Judge, and she's currently a magistrate in our county.
Kerri Foley has a wide ranging knowledge of the law in all of the areas the County Court No. 2 bench has jurisdiction over (family, criminal and civil matters).
Kerri Foley is one of the hardest working judges I’ve ever appeared before in court. She read the pleadings of the parties and knew the current, applicable law. She possesses the judicial temperament to be on this bench.
Vote Kerri Foley for County Court No. 2.
Christine Mangle
Friendswood
