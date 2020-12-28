Shame on you for criticizing Congressman Randy Weber for voting against a $2.3 trillion Congress spending package ("Weber one of few to vote against 'bloated' spending plan," The Daily News Dec. 24). Do you understand what a trillion dollars is? A trillion is 1,000 billion. Just look at the numbers.
If you pay $1 billion a day for 365 days, it will take 6.3 years, with no interest included, to pay $2.3 trillion. Add the current $26.5 trillion U.S. debt. We will have a $28.8 trillion debt to pay. Let me see, 365 days in a year, and pay $1 billion each day. It will take 78.9 years to repay the $28.8 trillion.
If my numbers are correct, the United States population is 328.24 million people. This means each man, woman and child would owe $87,740.68. Will the government increase our taxes or just print more money and deflate the dollar? Those methods have ruined most countries that tried them.
Let's put our people back to work, so we can solve our financial crisis the old fashion way. People working and paying taxes on income they earned.
Thank you, Congressman Weber, for trying to save us money. I thought that's what we sent you to Washington to do.
Don Gartman
Texas City
(1) comment
The voters of Congressional District 14 know Randy Weber is doing an excellent job and overwhelmingly re-elected him to the office of Congressman. But there are a few who don't quite get it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.