Due to the oversized, and in some cases, ludicrous increases in the appraised values of properties in Galveston County, all of the governmental taxing entities such as city, county and school districts will get huge windfall increases in income, all of which is unearned. If left to their use, they will find a way to spend it.
In all fairness, these entities should lower their tax rates to the property owners by a percentage equal to the unplanned increase in income. For example, if they're to receive a 20 percent increase in revenue due to higher appraised values, then they should lower their tax rates by an equal amount. That will at least mitigate some of the problem, even though it cannot reasonably be fair to each overcharged property owner.
It can be done. Let's do this.
Bill Love
Galveston
