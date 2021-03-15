I was stunned to read about Galveston County Judge Mark Henry proudly trumpeting that he’d worn a mask “for less than a collective hour” during the pandemic ("Maskless Henry says county has handled COVID 'relatively well,'" The Daily News, March 13). His reasoning — the warning label on the box says masks don’t help.
Apparently, he’s been living in a dark closet for the past year, missing the fact that masks are for the protection of others. For him, a warning label on a box carries more weight than the information provided by the peerless Dr. Anthony Fauci, and countless other scientists and physicians.
Even more unbelievable is that he kept his getting COVID a secret, so that his daughter wouldn’t have to miss school for two weeks. Evidently, he considers himself above following infection control procedures established by his daughter’s school.
These are the words and actions of a selfish and self-serving politician. This man needs to be voted out the first chance we get.
Susan Syler
Galveston
