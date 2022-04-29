Don’t let social media decide who you should vote for
The behavior of many residents and business owners through this round of elections has me utterly disappointed. The Facebook group Galveston Moving Forward has been essentially doxxing residents from opposing political views, sharing their names and business addresses.
The group is run by a local business owner and the content is produced by a Texas City based media company.
Everyone in this city knows the struggles of creating and sustaining a successful business and for entire groups to go after each others livelihoods over politics is frankly disgusting. As a resident who’s impartial on the winner of our mayoral election, I feel disheartened at best.
Social media is an amazing thing and we could be using it to find common ground, to come to conclusions on what can and should be addressed post election. But this complete right versus left tear down of each other is an embarrassing misuse of such a beneficial resource.
As elections begin and results grow nearer, I ask you all to step back, consider the consequences, and grow up. The administrator of said group would surely not want their information released and should respect the other sides similar wishes.
Jonathan Morris
Galveston
We’re fortunate to have David Collins in District 3
David Collins has served as District 3 councilman since 2018. We’re fortunate to have him as our councilman and I urge voters to support him in the upcoming election.
Collins has attended almost every Palisade Palms owners association meeting since being elected. This has required many Saturdays of his time. He gives freely of his time to address all issues and is readily available to constituents. He has been instrumental in providing improvements such as street lighting and other needed improvements.
Collins also distributes a very informative monthly newsletter. His letter keeps us abreast of safety, current events, traffic, city activities and more.
Harrison Lingle
Galveston
Craig Brown is the best choice for Galveston mayor
I was appalled to find a flyer from a Houston political group in my mail with nothing but lies about Craig Brown for mayor. I’m also seeing signs with the same smear campaign.
Seems this is happening more and more. What do they think they will gain by supporting the other candidate with lies about his opponent? What’s their motivation? As far as I’m concerned, there’s no place for partisan politics in the local Galveston election.
I will vote for Craig Brown. Brown has done nothing but build and work for the betterment of Galveston. I know both candidates and consider them both to be great men.
However, I have no doubt that Craig Brown is the best man for the job and he will continue to lead Galveston with compassion, care and concern for all its residents.
G.W. Cornelius
Galveston
Craig Brown deserves another term as Galveston mayor
I’ve known Craig Brown for almost 20 years, from first meeting him as a local businessman, then as my councilman, and now as mayor. His dedication, capability, courteousness, and patience during my various dealings with him have always impressed me.
Being mayor of a city as fractious as Galveston must be at times like trying to herd cats, but he has done his job well and deserves another term.
Pat Jakobi
Galveston
Let’s keep David Collins serving District 3
Why am I voting for David Collins for District 3? He listens and responds promptly; keeps constituents up-to-date via frequent newsletters and meetings; is a team player on council, whereas before there was discord; and works smartly and puts in a staggering amount of hours.
For progress examples, note the cleanup and reduction of flooding in downtown and the curbs, shade structures and water functions installed at Lindale Park.
Also, Collins successfully meshes District 3 goals with city goals in a true whole systems approach to leadership, as evidenced by, for example, the protection of East Beach and East End Lagoon; the huge drainage project on Ball Street and 17th and 18th streets; and by the sales tax being at an all-time high.
I recently listened respectfully to his opponent. Unfortunately, actions speak louder than words, and his previous turn on council was disastrous. For example, he ignored the will of the people and spent the money earmarked for streetlights on another project.
Council later took away these funds designed for individual districts. Also, he never sent out newsletters or sought general input.
Please vote David Collins for continual progress.
Anne Hecht
Galveston
It’s the wrong time for Alex Nelson to run for council
As someone who follows Galveston’s politics closely, I’m very concerned that Alex Nelson, son of Sonya Porretto, is considered to be a legitimate candidate for city council District 4.
The Porretto family has a pending lawsuit against the city of Galveston, Park Board of Trustees and the Texas General Land Office in federal court, claiming damages.
Beyond the fact Nelson claims to be an advocate of lower taxes for residents, while actively seeking monetary rewards from Galveston taxpayers, the timing for his candidacy is wrong.
As this lawsuit proceeds through the system, Nelson will be unable to participate in city matters regarding all issues raised by this lawsuit. This conflict of interest should cause Nelson to reconsider his candidacy, delaying it until this matter is resolved.
It’s also hard to understand how this fracture with the Texas General Land Office, which partners with the city of Galveston primarily on beach and housing issues, is healthy for our community.
I urge voters to consider candidates without conflicts of interest.
Bill Keese
Galveston
David Collins has earned my vote for another term
Please join me in voting to keep David Collins as our voice for District 3 on city council. He is thoughtful and even-handed working with other council members to address citywide issues while being very approachable and prompt about responding to specific concerns in District 3.
I’ve lived in my block for almost 50 years, long enough to have seen the efforts of several representatives of this area work to balance the competing interests in our uniquely economically diverse small city.
Collins has been the best about updating his constituents on matters ranging from neighborhood security to traffic management to street and drainage repairs.
He has earned my vote for another term.
Patricia Gray
Galveston
David Collins leads District 3 the right way
I’ve dealt with more than one councilman in the past few years in our district. David Collins, from the beginning of his term, jumped in and started working for our district immediately. He’s the only councilman I’ve seen that communicates with his constituents continually.
From his monthly newsletter updates to his updates at our district meetings, he’s kept all up to date with what’s transpiring on the island.
I’ve contacted him more than once with concerns and he immediately helped and steered me in the right direction.
Collins is approachable, a doer, and a councilman you can’t help but see constantly around involved with representing his district. This is why I will vote for David Collins again.
Tracy Tatom
Galveston
Galveston residents should rise above ugly campaign
This campaign season sure is ugly. Ugliness is coming from both sides. When I say both sides, I don’t necessarily mean directly from each campaign. I know of at least two rogue individuals trying to help their corresponding side win at any cost.
I know both candidates. I don’t believe either would support some of the behavior of these individuals. I will be voting for one of them but can honestly say that I will not be worried should the other win.
My wish is to have more civility and ethics displayed in our community. We don’t have to agree on all things to be able to respect one another. Is that too hard to ask? Make a personal pledge to treat all with respect they deserve.
Brett Von Blon
Galveston
Marty Fluke is ready to serve Galveston’s District 6
Marty Fluke has my vote for city council District 6. He’s a dedicated hard worker as he’s proven in his years of service as a Galveston Park Board Trustee.
Fluke listens to all sides and fully analyzes an issue. He’s not the kind to shoot from the hip and end up saddling the entire island with an expensive and burdensome golf cart ordinance as his opponent did.
Fluke knows how to build a coalition and get things done at city hall by working together. He’s exactly the kind of person you want to have as your neighbor and friend, and we would be fortunate to have him working for us as our council representative.
Marty Fluke served our country in the U.S. Army. Now, he’s ready to serve District 6.
Jeffrey Hill
Galveston
Vote ‘yes’ for David Collins in Galveston’s District 3
I will be voting “yes” for David Collins for Galveston City Council District 3 because of his positive vision for Galveston.
His support for our city’s drainage and street projects demonstrates his understanding of the need for Galveston to improve its infrastructure.
Collins’ advocacy for improvements at Lindale Park, the creation of additional dog parks, and the protection of the East Lagoon, illustrates his belief in the need to strengthen the quality of life for all islanders.
And, his promotion of a cleaner downtown and the return of the trolleys shows his comprehension of the importance of fostering the vibrant atmosphere of our beloved, historic city.
Please join me in reelecting David Collins for Galveston City Council District 3.
Rebecca Goodwin
Galveston
Vote ‘yes’ for all five Galveston ISD propositions
I’ve owned a home in Galveston for 21 years and lived here full-time since 2009. I’m writing this letter to encourage readers to vote for all five Galveston ISD bond propositions.
I’ve seen school bonds fail here before and the results are always the same. Schools don’t improve and the costs to improve them years later is considerably higher. Good schools are essential to a thriving community. They provide a better educated workforce, improve property values and discourage crime.
For those of us over 65 with homestead exemptions there will be no increase in taxes. Vote “yes” for all five district bond propositions.
Christina McMurray
Galveston
Houston PAC’s smear campaign isn’t what isle needs
On Thursday, I received a flyer in the mail directed at Mayor Craig Brown. It’s extremely disappointing that such broad accusations and inflammatory comments have entered into this election.
It’s obvious the “quotes” are meant to make the reader believe they came from Fox26 and the Houston Chronicle reporters, when it’s obvious to me they were made by interviewees. Such over-the-top rhetoric is never in the best interest in addressing issues.
The icing on the cake was noticing the address for the political action committee Keep Galveston County Moving Forward has a Northwest Freeway, Houston address.
This attack confirms more than ever that Craig Brown is by far the best choice for mayor of Galveston.
Mark Feaster
Galveston
Roger Quiroga should be Galveston mayor once again
I support Roger “Bo” Quiroga for mayor. I’ve known Quiroga for 50 years, we even went to school together with the graduating class of ‘71. After high school, we went to the Armed Forces entrance exam station in Houston where we both joined the drafted.
Our lives went in different directions, where I joined the U.S. Army and Quiroga was drafted to play professional baseball. We didn’t see each other for three years, but even after separating, we both ended up back in Galveston. We chose to live our lives here.
When Quiroga first ran for mayor years ago, he brought integrity to the position through his leadership. He showed his care for the residents of Galveston and was reelected twice.
He continues to show his love for the island by putting in years of dedication to the position. Even though he went through hardships, Quiroga still wants to be the mayor for Galvestonians.
If you want a mayor who listens to the voices and is a representative of Galveston, then Quiroga is the person to vote for. I urge others to vote for Roger “Bo” Quiroga for mayor. A voice for Quiroga is a vote for Galveston.
Johnny Enriquez
Galveston
I hope David Collins is reelected to District 3
The city is better governed when the public activities are subjected to an informed public’s considerations.
David Collins does his best, I think, to keep the East End public informed regarding his positions on pending spending and code enforcement.
I was hoping he might run for mayor, but if not that, then I sure want him to continue representing us as he has by keeping us informed of city activity.
Edgar Bircher
Galveston
David Collins has our support for District 3
My husband and I strongly support David Collins for reelection as our councilman for District 3.
Collins has proven repeatedly to be abreast of not only all matters related to his district, but all of Galveston.
For example, we own an office and reside in a building in the downtown Strand district. Once when we had concerns in the past related to repeated License to Use violations that affected our property, Collins was extremely helpful in assisting in the correction of these issues.
He met with us in our home and gathered information, investigated our claims and reported back with solutions.
Collins makes himself readily available to those in his district and has been responsive anytime we’ve reached out to him with questions or concerns on any matter. The newsletter that Collins distributes monthly is extremely informative on critical issues in District 3, and throughout the island.
Collins’ integrity and commitment to his position as District 3 councilman and this island in general is greatly appreciated, and the reason we support his reelection.
Brian and
Joanna Yates
Galveston
