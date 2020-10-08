I first met Craig Brown as a new business owner on opening day. Despite being in the same business, he and his wife were quite literally the first persons through the door to welcome us and offer their help.
Community development above personal gain.
I then experienced him as councilman for the district in which our church is located. He took a careful interest and made time to be attentive to our issues and involved in our events. Responsive, consistent.
As a councilman, his words were measured and his actions on issues considered environmental sustainability, as well as socioeconomic impact on the community and all of its people. Leadership.
This brings to mind the unwavering words of Maya Angelou, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Craig Brown has shown me who he is, and I believe him. I support and endorse Craig Brown for mayor.
Sharon Gillins
Galveston
